Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.62 and last traded at $42.68. 317,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,647,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.