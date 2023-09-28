Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Up 170.6% in September

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $235,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSLS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 138,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

