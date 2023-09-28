Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Up 170.6% in September

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $235,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ TSLS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 138,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.