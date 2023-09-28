DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89. 3,603,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,616,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

DISH Network Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

