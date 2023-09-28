Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Cut by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.11. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

