Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

