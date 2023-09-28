Dunelm Group plc (DNLMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on December 5th

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2904 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

DNLMY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLMY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.36) to GBX 1,370 ($16.73) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,190 ($14.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.36) to GBX 1,310 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

