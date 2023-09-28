Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $154.24 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -195.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.38, for a total value of $1,418,079.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $326,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,190,224 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,403,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

