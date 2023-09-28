Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESTE

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ESTE opened at $20.32 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.