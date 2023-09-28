Eastern Bank Acquires 25,407 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 364,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

