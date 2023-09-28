Eastern Bank Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,198,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

