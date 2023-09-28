Eastern Bank Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $545.79. 249,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $570.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.07. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,273.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

