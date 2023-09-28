Eastern Bank Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.60. 434,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,660. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.