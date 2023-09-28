Eastern Bank Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

GPN stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 47,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average is $109.65. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

