Eastern Bank Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 562.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.68. 174,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

