Eastern Bank Invests $1.17 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.13. 228,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,956. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

