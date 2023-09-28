Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $712.20. 104,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,225. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

