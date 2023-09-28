Eastern Bank Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 275,389 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

