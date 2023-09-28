Eastern Bank Sells 55 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COST traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.50. 423,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,571. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.00 and a 200 day moving average of $524.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

