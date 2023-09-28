Eastern Bank Sells 760 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

Ameren stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,581. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

