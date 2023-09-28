Eastern Bank Sells 984 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

AMD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 8,229,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,026,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

