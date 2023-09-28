Eastern Bank Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

