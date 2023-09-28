Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 51.1% in September

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.