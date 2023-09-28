Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Announces GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 24.07. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 73 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £147.09 million, a PE ratio of -632.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

