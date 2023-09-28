El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,800 shares, an increase of 685.6% from the August 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Shares of ELPQF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

