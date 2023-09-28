El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,800 shares, an increase of 685.6% from the August 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance
Shares of ELPQF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.47.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.