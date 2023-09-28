Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

