Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Endeavor Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 2.4 %

EDR stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

