Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Engie Trading Down 2.0 %
Engie Company Profile
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
