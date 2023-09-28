Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

