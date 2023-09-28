Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.