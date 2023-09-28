Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.40

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

