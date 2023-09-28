EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $47.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

EQT stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

