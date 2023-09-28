Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$22.72 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.41 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 3.2758621 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.