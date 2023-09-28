Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 938.9% in September

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 938.9% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
Erste Group Bank stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.
About Erste Group Bank
