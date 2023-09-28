Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on the stock.

Everyman Media Group Trading Down 2.5 %

EMAN opened at GBX 54.12 ($0.66) on Wednesday. Everyman Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.23). The company has a market cap of £49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William (Will) Worsdell bought 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £9,999.91 ($12,211.39). 50.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

