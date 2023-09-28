Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $240.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Planson bought 1,318 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

