Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

