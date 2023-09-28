F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.40

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 870 ($10.62) on Thursday. F&C Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 992 ($12.11). The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 871.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 884.36. The company has a current ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 866 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £987.24 ($1,205.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 136 shares of company stock worth $117,556. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

