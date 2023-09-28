Fei USD Price Hits $0.98 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and $82,498.48 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98079818 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $85,404.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

