Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferguson updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ferguson Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $163.35 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 3.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

