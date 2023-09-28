Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $29,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.