Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $304.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $287.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.30. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

