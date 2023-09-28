Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $175.25 million and $13.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,913,233 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

