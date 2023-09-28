Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.60 and a 200 day moving average of $350.71.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.