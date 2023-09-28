Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $114,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 40,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

