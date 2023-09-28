First County Bank CT Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
