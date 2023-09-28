First County Bank CT Sells 131 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First County Bank CT lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

