First County Bank CT Sells 292 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 72.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.67 and its 200 day moving average is $286.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

