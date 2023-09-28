First County Bank CT Takes $252,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First County Bank CT bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $211.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.88. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $177.48 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

