First County Bank CT Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 599 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $437.24 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.71 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.39.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

