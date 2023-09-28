First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.93

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 140178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147 over the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,746,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

