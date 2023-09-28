First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.81

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 30028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Energy
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.