First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.81

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 30028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.